Damon Olsen rescued a family from a burning boat 10 miles from Double Island Point. Photo: Social Media
News

Boatie rescues family from burning vessel

Geordi Offord
27th Dec 2020 11:50 AM
A "traumatised" family has received a lucky escape after they were rescued from a burning boat near Double Island Point yesterday.

Their rescuer Damon Olsen's post was shared on social media where he's been dubbed a "champion" and "hero".

 

 

 

Mr Olsen came across the burning vessel 10 miles off Double Island Point.

"Family is all OK but traumatised," his post said.

The NewsMail has reached out to Mr Olsen for comment.

 

