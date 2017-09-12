28°
Boatie fined for drugs

The man was fined $400.
The man was fined $400.

BOATIE Dale Newman was charged with a drug drive offence after being found to have been in control of a vessel on the Burnett River.

Newman, 36, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to having driven a boat used in navigation on June 23 at Fairymead while having marijuana in his system.

Police say he was intercepted using a recreational boat and tested positive.

Fined $400 and disqualified for a month the court heard he needed a restricted work licence to earn a livelihood. His application was successful.

