Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOAT STOLEN: The boat and trailer were taken between 6pm on Monday and 6am yesterday.
BOAT STOLEN: The boat and trailer were taken between 6pm on Monday and 6am yesterday. Mike Knott BUN090216POLICE6
Crime

Boat, trailer stolen from driveway of Bundaberg home

6th Feb 2019 6:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG police are investigating the theft of a boat and trailer.

The 2013 Stacer 359 Proline open dinghy (Queensland registration WX745Q) and the aluminium trailer (Queensland registration DU8504) it was on were stolen from the driveway of a house in Thabeban.

The theft happened between 6pm Monday and 6am yesterday.

The boat has a fitted Mercury 8HP motor and Garmin Striker s7V fish finder attached.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

boat bundaberg theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Opinion: Weir's suspension leaves stain on Bundy's Cup win

    premium_icon Opinion: Weir's suspension leaves stain on Bundy's Cup win

    Sport RIGHTLY or wrongly, there will always be an asterisk next to Prince Of Penzance's win in the 2015 Melbourne Cup after the suspension of Darren Weir.

    How many lives will Moore Park Road claim before it's fixed?

    premium_icon How many lives will Moore Park Road claim before it's fixed?

    Council News Councillor calls for dangerous road action now

    Man offers $50 to boy, 12, to perform sex act

    premium_icon Man offers $50 to boy, 12, to perform sex act

    Crime The 70 year old man was known to the boy and his family