RESCUE EFFORT: Emergency services are responding to reports of a boat washed onto rocks at Moore Park Beach.Photo Contributed

A RESCUE operation is underway after a boat washed on to rocks at Moore Park Beach.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews were responding after receiving the 000 call just after noon.

The boat washed on to rocks in the vicinity of Royal Blvd.

It's understood one person is on board and reportedly has some injuries, believed to include broken ribs.

More to come.