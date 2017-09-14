Boat remains stuck, but a plan's in place

STUCK: A fishing boat ran aground at Dr May's Island, Elliott Heads at the weekend.

THE 28-foot Hartley stranded on rocks on Dr May's Island is still stuck fast more than five days after the grounding.

The good news is a plan is in place for its salvage.

Two men, a 72-year-old and 29-year old, were rescued after their boat, Runaway, after it ran aground early last Saturday night.

The men, who were on their way to Yeppoon from Burrum Heads, were rescued by police and SES crews who got to the stranded vessel via the Elloitt River.

Police officer Detective Sergeant Andrew Self swam 50m in treacherous conditions to save the men.

Since the rescue, concerns have been raised about the salvaging of the Runaway.

The boat is stuck firmly on the rocks, with a split hull and a damaged prop, and residents are concerned of possible environmental damage if it is not removed.

A spokesperson for Maritime Safety Queensland said everything was on track to salvage the Runaway.

"The owner of a vessel is always responsible for its salvage,” the spokeperson said.

"In this instance the owner has acted responsibly and has filed a salvage plan with Maritime Safety Queensland.

"Removal of the vessel will be subject to optimum weather and tidal conditions which are expected in coming weeks.”

The spokesperson said Maritime Safety Queensland would continue to monitor the vessel for any environmental or safety issues that may arise.

Currently the Runaway poses no pollution risk or hazard to navigation.