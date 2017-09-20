Boat flung off its trailer on busy round-a-bout

TRAFFIC came to a stand still after a fibreglass half-cab fishing boat came off its trailer in the middle of Burnett Heads and Bargara Rd round-a-bout.
Bewildered motorists were left scratching their heads saying "charter boat, what charter boat” as they manoeuvred around the stranded vessel, Misty Blue.
Bundaberg police had multiple reports of the hazard and said drivers were seen mounting the gutter to avoid the mishap.
State Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett posted a photo to Twitter advising of the crash and asked to take care on the roads.
