Boat flung off its trailer on busy round-a-bout

BOAT-A-BOUT: Rob Cross posted this photo of a boat which had fallen onto Bargara Rd on Facebook saying: The strange places some people try to catch fish...
Emma Reid
TRAFFIC came to a stand still after a fibreglass half-cab fishing boat came off its trailer in the middle of Burnett Heads and Bargara Rd round-a-bout.

Bewildered motorists were left scratching their heads saying "charter boat, what charter boat” as they manoeuvred around the stranded vessel, Misty Blue.

WHAT BOAT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett posted this photo on his Twitter advising the community to take caution on the roads.
Bundaberg police had multiple reports of the hazard and said drivers were seen mounting the gutter to avoid the mishap.

State Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett posted a photo to Twitter advising of the crash and asked to take care on the roads.

