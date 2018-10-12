Boastful 'crack lord' mum's disregard for family

Rebecca Teresa Castner of Buderim went from a 'drug lord house' to the big house

A BRAGGING drug boss who complained about her jail sentence has failed to persuade judges she was wronged.

Self-proclaimed Buderim "crack lord” Rebecca Teresa Castner pleaded guilty to drug offences including trafficking.

In 2017 she was sentenced to 10 years' jail and afterwards said that sentence was excessive.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, Queensland Court of Appeal said Castner, 54, had been a "wholesale” trafficker of drugs including ice for about six months

She made somewhere between $702,000 and $3.276 million and hired people to help her business.

Justice Sue Brown said Castner "endorsed threats of violence” to enforce debt payments and was a brazen offender.

"She had skited in a telephone conversation that she enjoyed the 'crack lord' life and that her Buderim house was a 'drug lord house'.”

The appeal court also voiced distaste at Castner's conscription of others, especially her children, into the racket.

Justice Brown said Castner encouraged the children to be involved in the drug trade, even though one was struggling with drug addiction.

Justice Brown said some psychological evidence conflicted with what the court knew about Castner's offending.

A psychologist's report said Castner felt responsible for keeping her children in an abusive home environment and exposing them to drug addiction risks and association with criminals.

But Justice Brown said those statements inspired scepticism - because Castner supplied drugs to two of her children for them to on-sell.

After being charged in January 2015 with drug possession at Alexandra Headlands, Castner kept trafficking.

Later she set up shop at a Mooloolaba resort.

In August this year, Castner's barrister Daniel Caruana told Queensland Court of Appeal the Buderim mother had shown insight and changed her attitude.

He also said Castner was remorseful and had good rehabilitation prospects.

Justice Brown said Justice Helen Bowskill, who sentenced Castner, had considered mitigating factors and already reduced the sentence from the 12-13 year range.

The appeal court judges unanimously agreed the appeal should be refused. -NewsRegional