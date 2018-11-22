BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

BUNDABERG TOURISM: General manager Katherine Reid said their recent change of name would streamline their brand and encompass the Bundaberg region as a whole.

BUNDABERG TOURISM: General manager Katherine Reid said their recent change of name would streamline their brand and encompass the Bundaberg region as a whole. Sarah Steger

TOURISM is one of the largest industries in the Bundaberg region and a recent name change for our leading promotional organisation has some locals concerned.

Following their annual general meeting in September, the Bundaberg and North Burnett Tourism board decided a name change to Bundaberg Tourism would be the right fit.

The NewsMail understands the name change followed the removal of funding by the North Burnett Council.

Some of the region's residents have taken to social media to air their opinions and concerns regarding the name, saying it should contain the word "region” to incorporate the whole area.

One comment even suggested the tourism board was purposely disregarding the greater region to draw all tourism to Bundaberg City.

But, Bundaberg Tourism's general manager Katherine Reid said the name change had been extensively considered and the decision came down to presenting a stronger brand.

"As the Regional Tourism Organisation our registered company name is Bundaberg Region Ltd,” Ms Reid said.

"Our consumer facing name was Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism and with the departure of North Burnett region as a funding partner, our board made the decision to remove the North Burnett from our name to become Bundaberg Tourism.

"The board agreed that to a consumer, the common word region was not essential in the destination marketing brand.”

Ms Reid said the word Bundaberg drew strong consumer brand recognition and that their role as an organisation was always about the bigger picture of the region.

"... we need to all believe and strive towards the vision of being a unified destination and strong tourism industry (and) maintain our focus on driving visitation to the broader region,” she said.

"All of our marketing content and activity has a much broader destination approach.

"In fact, most of our interstate and international marketing is branded Southern Great Barrier Reef as we pool our marketing dollars and resources with our partners to have a wider reach.”

Ms Reid said the industry continued to achieve remarkable results for the region.

"And it's these collective efforts that make a positive contribution to both the social and economic tapestry of our region,” Ms Reid said.

The NewsMail understands the funding provided by the North Burnett Council will go back in to their own resources to employ a dedicated tourism staff member. The North Burnett Council was contacted for comment but a response was not provided by time of print.