Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUNDABERG TOURISM: General manager Katherine Reid said their recent change of name would streamline their brand and encompass the Bundaberg region as a whole.
BUNDABERG TOURISM: General manager Katherine Reid said their recent change of name would streamline their brand and encompass the Bundaberg region as a whole. Sarah Steger
Environment

BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

Tahlia Stehbens
by
22nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOURISM is one of the largest industries in the Bundaberg region and a recent name change for our leading promotional organisation has some locals concerned.

Following their annual general meeting in September, the Bundaberg and North Burnett Tourism board decided a name change to Bundaberg Tourism would be the right fit.

The NewsMail understands the name change followed the removal of funding by the North Burnett Council.

Some of the region's residents have taken to social media to air their opinions and concerns regarding the name, saying it should contain the word "region” to incorporate the whole area.

One comment even suggested the tourism board was purposely disregarding the greater region to draw all tourism to Bundaberg City.

But, Bundaberg Tourism's general manager Katherine Reid said the name change had been extensively considered and the decision came down to presenting a stronger brand.

"As the Regional Tourism Organisation our registered company name is Bundaberg Region Ltd,” Ms Reid said.

"Our consumer facing name was Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism and with the departure of North Burnett region as a funding partner, our board made the decision to remove the North Burnett from our name to become Bundaberg Tourism.

"The board agreed that to a consumer, the common word region was not essential in the destination marketing brand.”

Ms Reid said the word Bundaberg drew strong consumer brand recognition and that their role as an organisation was always about the bigger picture of the region.

"... we need to all believe and strive towards the vision of being a unified destination and strong tourism industry (and) maintain our focus on driving visitation to the broader region,” she said.

"All of our marketing content and activity has a much broader destination approach.

"In fact, most of our interstate and international marketing is branded Southern Great Barrier Reef as we pool our marketing dollars and resources with our partners to have a wider reach.”

Ms Reid said the industry continued to achieve remarkable results for the region.

"And it's these collective efforts that make a positive contribution to both the social and economic tapestry of our region,” Ms Reid said.

The NewsMail understands the funding provided by the North Burnett Council will go back in to their own resources to employ a dedicated tourism staff member. The North Burnett Council was contacted for comment but a response was not provided by time of print.

bnbt bundaberg and north burnett tourism bundbaberg tourism southern great barrier reef tourism
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Convicted arsonist throws petrol bomb at family's house

    premium_icon Convicted arsonist throws petrol bomb at family's house

    Crime 'TAKE this you dog bastard!' That was what Matthew Jon Andersen, 35, shouted down a dark empty Bargara street before hurling a petrol bomb at his aunt's house.

    • 22nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    premium_icon Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    Crime 14yo girl stabs Bundaberg student with a blade at school

    OPINION: Bundy families going overseas for ice help

    premium_icon OPINION: Bundy families going overseas for ice help

    Opinion Lack of local help contributing to issue

    • 22nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Shopping centres pull out the bargains for Christmas

    premium_icon Shopping centres pull out the bargains for Christmas

    Business Deck the halls with retail deals

    • 22nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners