BMX pump track part of teen playground coming to Avoca

PUMPED UP: A photo of a pump track at Gladstone, popular with skateboarders and BMX riders.

AVOCA is a step closer to getting a "teen play facility” complete with a sealed pump track for bikes, scooters and skate boards after the State Government pledged $306,000 to the project.

The sealed pump track is a formed road-base path overlayed with asphalt which provides an ideal surface for skateboards, scooters and BMX use.

Two sites in Avoca are being considered for the facility and a determination will be made once Bundaberg Regional Council consults the community.

Council sport and recreation spokesman David Batt said the need for this type of facility in the Avoca area was identified by the community in the 2006 and subsequent 2010 Bundaberg Region Sport and Recreation plans.

"These plans have since been implemented throughout the region with facilities such as other district park upgrades, new athletics facility, new netball complex, new multiplex and gymnastics centre and many cycle and walk paths all being completed out of the plan,” Cr Batt said.

"The park will be located in a family-friendly area and provides an amenity that will resonate with a broad cross section of young recreational riders.”

Councillors and council staff inspected a similar facility in Gladstone and were impressed with the design and family friendly nature of the park.

"It should be recognised that (the) council has had a minimal timeframe in which to put these projects together to meet the funding guidelines applied by the State Government and in this instance it was desirable to gain a community view,” Cr Batt said.