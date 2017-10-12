29°
BMX club 'gutted' after $21k theft

The Bundaberg BMX track. Mike Knott BUN121017BMXTRACK1
Shane Jones
by

THE Bundaberg BMX Club is in the fight of its life to save itself from extinction after $21,500 was stolen.

The NewsMail can reveal the club will be forced to close after a meet on October 21 and needs $5000 dollars in the next two months to survive.

A 27-year-old Bundaberg woman was charged with the stealing offence.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop of the Criminal Investigation Branch said the Kepnock woman was charged with one count of steal as a servant on October 6.

He alleged the money was stolen from the Bundaberg BMX Club over a period of about five months.

"Club officials alerted police to the crime,” Det Snr Sgt Bishop said.

"Investigations are continuing, nothing has been recovered at this point.

"It is a significant loss suffered by a small club in this instance.”

The charge is cold comfort for the club, who need those funds to pay bills.

"We are gutted,” Bundaberg BMX Club president Shane Davies said.

"We have more bills than money at the moment.

"We have two bills to pay right now, a power bill for $1600 and a rates bill for $1200.”

Of more concern to the club is the state of the track near the airport.

The rain on Monday, October 2, destroyed the surface the club races on and it needs to be replaced.

"All the rain washed the track away,” he said.

"No money, no resurfacing, which makes it dangerous.

The biggest impact is on the kids, with fears some won't have a club to call home soon.

"It's the kids that are affected badly,” Davies said.

"A couple of kids have ADHD and they need this outlet to burn lots of energy.

"I'm heartbroken for them.”

The ordeal has had an impact on Davies as well.

"I give up a lot of time for the club,” he said.

"It is really a kick in the guts.

To help the club you can contact Davies on 0411 133 256.

