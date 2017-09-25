BMW driver twice the limit after downing 20 stubbies

BIG NIGHT: Paten told police he'd been drinking the previous evening - having 20 stubbies of beer between 2pm and 1am.

BIG NIGHT: Paten told police he'd been drinking the previous evening - having 20 stubbies of beer between 2pm and 1am. Craig Warhurst

VANCE Paten told police he drank 20 stubbies when RBT officers stopped his blue BMW at Burnett Heads early on a Tuesday morning.

Paten, 39, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving with an alcohol reading of 0.103 at 7.28am on August 6.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Paten told them he'd been drinking the previous evening - having 20 stubbies of beer between 2pm and 1am.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said there had been repercussions already as Paten had lost his job as a result.

Paten was disqualified for three months and fined $700.