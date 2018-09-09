Day slides, Rose leads BMW Championship

Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the BMW Championship. Picture: Getty Images

JASON Day knows it will take the round of his life to chase down BMW Championship leader Justin Rose but he insists there is plenty to play for with the FedExCup title still at stake.

Day failed to take advantage of soft conditions during a weather-delayed third round at Aronimink Golf Club - a lacklustre two-under-par 68 leaving him at 11 under and six shots adrift of Rose.

England's world No. 4 Rose fired a 64 to take the 54-hole lead at 17 under, with American Xander Schauffele (67) and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy (63) sharing second at 16 under.

Rose can go to world No. 1 for the first time in his career with a victory or even a runner-up finish at the second last event of the $US67 million ($A93 million) FedExCup playoffs.

Day acknowledged chasing down a six-shot deficit will be hard at an elite, 70-man field, but sits 10th on the FedExCup standings and can improve his position with a hot final day.

The leading points scorer after the Tour Championship finale in Atlanta in two weeks is crowned the FedExCup champion, pocketing a cool $US10m ($A14m) bonus prize.

"I need to shoot myself up the leaderboard tomorrow and, if I can't catch the leader, just try and establish some confidence going into Tour Champs," Day said.

"Every shot counts; I don't want to go backwards and I want to have a realistic shot at winning the FedEx Cup in Atlanta so there is still plenty to play for."

Meanwhile, defending champion Marc Leishman salvaged a respectable score with a 66 improving his total to four under.

Leishman is projected to drop to 29th on the FedEx standings and needs a solid final round to remain in the top 30, who advance to the Tour Championship. "I good final round is really important when your season is one the line, I guess," Leishman said.

Adam Scott also carded a four-under 66 to finish at two under. At 48th on the standings, Scott can progress to the Tour Championship but he will need to finish at least in a share of sixth to have any hope. "I've got one more round to play but it looks like I'll have to shoot 59," Scott said.

Cameron Smith completes the Australian contingent and his 68 left him at even par.

With more heavy rain forecast for Sunday, final round tee times have been brought forward to 7am with threesomes going off two tees.