Blustery Bundaberg winds reach close to 50km/h

THE temperatures have begun to cool down signalling the start of a cool change for Bundaberg, but the wind has ramped up.

Today Bundaberg saw wind gusts reach close 50km/h as a high pressure system moves through to the Tasman Sea.

The weather system has caused a ridge of pressure along the south-east coast bringing with it strong south-westerly winds.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy from the Bureau of Meteorology said Bundaberg residents can expect the blustery weather to hang around until at least tomorrow.

“The winds have been blowing between 25 and 50km/h consistently,” he said.

“Since 9am, the strongest wind gust in Bundaberg was 48km/h which was at 1.30pm.”

He said winds will ease on Friday and through the weekend.

Mr Kennedy said the strong winds were a bit unusual for this time of year.

“Usually May is a bit of a transition month in the lead up to winter, so the winds are a bit unusual for this time of year,” he said.

“We’ll start to see the temperatures increase a little bit as the south-easterly winds come in.

“Temperatures will increase to a couple of degrees above average before the next weather change comes in.”