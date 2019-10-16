Bluey creator praises Queensland crew

Bluey, the hit cartoon created by Daley Pearson from Ludo productions, has been nominated for an Emmy Picture: Daley Pearson

The team behind the global animation success, Bluey, has something new to bark about - an Emmy nomination.

The Ludo Studios series is in the final four in the Kids: Preschool section of the International Emmy Awards Kids.

Ludo executive producers Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson were in Cannes to hear the news, announced at the Mipcom entertainment market and conference.

The winners will be revealed at the Miptv conference in March next year.

Mr Pearson said full credit must go to creator and writer Joe Brumm.

"He is the driving force behind this. He has put his heart and soul into it," Mr Pearson said.

"We are all so pleased by this acknowledgment of his - and our - work."

The show was inspired by the creator's experience in raising two daughters.

The series, featuring the loveable Blue Heeler pup Bluey, has been a huge international success, showing on Disney around the world. A Chinese TV network has now taken it up too.

The series has also featured guest voice work by famous people such as Layne Beachley as a surfer, David McCormack from SeaChange and Myf Warhurst.

The production crew behind the Emmy-nominated series. Picture: Daley Pearson/Twitter

The setting for the series is inspired by Brisbane and the show follows six-year-old Blue Heeler pup Bluey. She loves to turn everyday family life into playful adventures to develop her imagination and her mental, physical and emotional resilience.

"There are about 60 people working under the one roof (in Brisbane) on the project, " Mr Aspinwall.

"It is made from script to screen there.

"Full tribute to them team. They constantly rise to the challenge."

Mr Pearson said they were in the middle of producing series two.

"We are branching out into books and plush toys too," he said

Ludo has already won two International Emmys.

Bluey has had one hundred million views and is the most watched show in ABC iview history. It is distributed internationally via the BBC

Screen Australia, Screen Queensland, ABC Kids and BBC Studios are Ludo's partners in Bluey.

The latest success come on the back of international sales of the series and a Logie this year for Most Outstanding Children's Program.

The International Emmy Kids nomination is one of 28 in seven categories, spanning 15 countries.

Bluey is not the only Australian success at Mipcom, with two Australian shows, You Can't Ask That and What It's Like, reaching the final three in their categories in the Mipcom Diversify TV Excellence Awards presented last night.

As well, emerging Australian content company, Front Runner Productions, has secured a co-production agreement with FredBird Entertainment for the development of an alternative lifestyle series, Live Differently.

The series is being presented to potential international broadcasting partners at Mipcom.

Live Differently is a factual series created by Australian director Adam Dostalek and international wellbeing consultant Ben Saravia. Saravia also serves as the researcher and host of the series.

Award-winning producer Julie Greene is executive producer for the project. Greene was a key figure behind the globally successful children's program Hi-5 and drove its international expansion and development into a multi-market format and live touring production.

"The concept was forged as an antidote to the pressure of contemporary life and constraints regarding lifestyle choices," Saravia said.

"We know of the high rates of anxiety and depression in the western world and it is clear in my work and travels that people are seeking sustainable ways of living for their physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing. Live Differently is about opening the doors to new pathways."

Dostalek said he had a passion to showcase the beauty of the Australian and global locations explored in the series.

"All of our Live Differently stories take us on journeys in awe-inspiring locations," he said.