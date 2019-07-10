Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
State of Origin - NSW v QLD: Game 3
State of Origin - NSW v QLD: Game 3
Rugby League

Origin decider hangs in balance

10th Jul 2019 8:56 PM | Updated: 9:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STATE of Origin 2019 looks set to go down to the wire after a hard-fought but even first half at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

The Maroons started well with Josh Papalii looking impressive from the outset but it was the Blues who took the early lead with James Maloney kicking a penalty goal.

But from there Brad Fittler's side struggled to carve out any real opportunities against a rugged Queensland defence.

Felise Kaufusi then opened the scoring for Queensland with the first try of the match after a clever kick from debutant Corey Norman, as the Maroons went on the offensive with brutal running and damaging forward play.

Ethan Lowe bagged the conversion, and followed up with a penalty kick 10 minutes later to give the Maroons a solid lead.

The Blues answered back shortly before half-time, with Paul Vaughan - benched before the match for David Klemmer - fighting off three Queenslanders to land a crucial blow.

The Maroons celebrate Felise Kaufusi’s opening try. Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
The Maroons celebrate Felise Kaufusi’s opening try. Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

But after the 30 minutes mark, NSW finally started to find some inroads and it was fullback James Tedesco who opened the door with his play leading to prop Paul Vaughan forcing his way over next to the posts to level the scores at 8-all at the break.

More Stories

nrl rugby league state of origin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Temperatures set to drop this week

    premium_icon Temperatures set to drop this week

    Weather MINIMUM temperatures are expected to be slightly below average within the next week.

    Man sentenced over Bundaberg tobacco farms

    premium_icon Man sentenced over Bundaberg tobacco farms

    News 5.5 acres of illicit tobacco was found at Givelda properties

    Contradictions in biofuel business

    premium_icon Contradictions in biofuel business

    Business Sugar Research report confronts diversification challenges