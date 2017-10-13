Bluebottles wash up on beach

- Craig Holden, Surf Life Saving Queensland

IT LOOKS as though an interesting and mixed few days of weather is headed our way with more warm and humid conditions today that will give way to slightly cooler temperatures across the weekend, coupled with the likelihood of overcast skies, showers and thunderstorms.

Today's winds will be very light at only around 10 knots from the N/NW to N/NE with more humid conditions and the slight chance of a shower, before tomorrow brings us a cooler southerly wind change with S/SE to E/SE winds at around 5-10 knots in the morning and then increasing up to 15-20 knots through the afternoon.

Sunday will then bring S/SE to E/SE winds around 10-15 knots.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will be quite good throughout today, especially with the light northerly winds. However swimmers are urged to be mindful that there have been small numbers of bluebottles appearing on some of the local beaches, so read any warning signs and check with the lifesavers on duty.

These swimming conditions will change slightly across the weekend as the southerly wind change starts to whip up slightly choppy conditions across local beaches particularly through tomorrow afternoon.

For today, beaches such as Elliott Heads and Kellys Beach will be the pick for swimmers, but across the weekend you will need to look for beaches that offer protection from the southerly wind change - Agnes Water, Moore Park and Nielson Park are the better options.

As for the best time of the day to hit the beach - certainly the very early mornings while the winds are lighter but also from mid to late afternoon while the tide is higher.

If you are swimming, ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signs or messages, and most importantly remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags. Remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Tomorrow: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water plus Roving; 1pm-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park.

Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water.

Weekdays: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

Surfing

It has been a very quiet week on our local beaches regarding surf conditions. While we can expect a southerly wind change tomorrow, the likelihood of a decent swell increase is not looking promising.

However, there is certainly the chance that we will start to see a gradual increase in wave heights by Sunday, so perhaps think about an early morning surf check around Agnes Water, Nielson Park or Mon Repos, or again from mid to late afternoon. Good luck.