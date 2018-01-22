Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bluebottles and rescues part of summer at the beach

COOLING OFF: Wyatt Haupt enjoyed the last day of the school holidays with a surf.
COOLING OFF: Wyatt Haupt enjoyed the last day of the school holidays with a surf. Georgia Haupt
Carolyn Booth
by

AS THE sun sets on the summer holidays, it's a chance for lifeguards and volunteer lifesavers to take a breath.

Just under 100,000 people have visited the region's five patrolled beaches since the red and yellow flags went up at the start of December, making it a busy period for those entrusted with keeping beachgoers safe.

From putting their own lives on the line as they pluck swimmers from the surf, to treating bluebottle stings and administering first aid, surf lifesavers and lifeguards have watched over Nielson, Kellys, Oaks, Moore Park and Elliott Heads beaches with vigilance.

In total, there have been 14 rescues since the start of December, including four people that were lucky to survive after getting into trouble along on unpatrolled section of Kellys Beach lsat Monday evening.

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said a combination of calm and hot conditions had made for ideal beach conditions these holidays and it's been reflected in the number of swimmers.

"It's one of the best summers we've had,” he said.

"Those two weeks - between Christmas and New Year and then the week after New Year - were really busy.

"Given how busy it was it was fairly incident free.”

Mr Holden said while not prevalent for an extended period, the main issue had been a few days where bluebottle numbers were up and in the past seven weeks just over 500 people in total had been treated by lifesavers for bluebottle stings at the five patrolled beaches.

With the Australia Day long weekend just around the corner and our weather showing no signs of cooling down just yet, Mr Holden urged beachgoers to continue to swim between the flags when visiting the beach.

"It's just a reminder that with the Australian Day weekend, people like to have a beer and enjoy themselves, and that's fine, but if you are going to drink alcohol then stay out of the water,” he said.

"We do see the weather pattern change a bit around the end of January and into February and even though the holidays are over people do need to remain alert.

"We'll see high tides at the end of the month and there'll be lots of water movement.

"Swim between flags at a patrolled beach and you can't go wrong.”

Topics:  beach holidays surf lifesavers

Bundaberg News Mail
Multi-million dollar solar farm construction to begin

Multi-million dollar solar farm construction to begin

CONSTRUCTION is set to start on a multi-million dollar solar farm near Childers, with the project expected to be up and running within nine months.

Interest in visiting Bundaberg is up 85%

BUNDY'S BEST: Bundaberg Rum Distillery is among the Bundaberg entrants in the Queensland Tourism Awards.

The Rum City was nudged out of top position by Mackay.

John's choice was lose weight or die early

BEFORE AND AFTER: John Hay has been shedding the kilos with daily gym sessions.

Without surgery, Mr Hays's days were numbered.

50% off: Massive sale as swimwear store prepares for closure

SWIMWEAR STATION: Beach Buddys owner Debbie Budd will close her swimwear store at Agnes Water in April after 20 years.

Up until the closure the store will offer a 50% off sale.

Local Partners