BUNDABERG police are investigating the theft of a stolen blue 2011 Chery J11 station wagon, Queensland registration 127RVP.

It is believed the unknown offenders gained entry through a door to a garage which continued into the Greenwood St home between 8.30pm January 9 and 8.45am January 10.

If you have any information which may assist investigators, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1800058924.