Blue Care residents treated to a show

THERE were smiles all round as residents at Blue Care aged care facilities across the region were treated to stage performances by entertainers from Blue Gum Farm TV as part of the Young at Heart program.

Blue Care general manager Jane Jackson said having the performance taking place across four Blue Care facilities was a win for the community.

"Providing our residents with varied, exciting activities and initiatives is something we strive to do every day at Blue Care,” she said.

Blue Gum Farm TV creator Cilla Pershouse said the Young at Heart project engaged local professional and emerging artists to write, compose and perform a series of songs and stories that have been contributed by local elderly residents.

"Local residents have so much to contribute... involving elderly people from the community in crafting the content of this show is a privilege,” she said.