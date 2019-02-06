Blue bottles may not have been such a bad thing

There were plenty of waves to go around at Alexandra Headland today.

There were plenty of waves to go around at Alexandra Headland today. Warren Lynam

IT MAY have contributed to the blue bottles on our beaches and a constant stream of onshore winds, but that blocking high in the Tasman Sea might have well been what has saved the Sunshine Coast, if not North Queensland, from a serious summer drenching.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Vinord Anand said the monsoonal trough that has dumped more than 1.6 metres of rain on half a dozen places around Townsville during just the past seven days, would be kept north of Mackay and the lower Burdekin by a ridge of pressure coming off a 1029HP high in the Tasman.

Mr Anand said a low would move off the monsoon trough into the Coral Sea on Thursday but there was only a very slim chance it could develop into a cyclone over the coming days.

The Sunshine Coast has got some rain with seven-day totals of between 25mm 30mm keeping the grass green after the long dry.

Baroon Pocket Dam with 33mm has recorded the highest seven-day total with 33mm.

Mr Anand said the south east to easterly winds predicted through the rest of the week and into the weekend would continue to push moisture over the coast delivering showers to the south east corner of the state.

He said the monsoonal trough impacting North Queensland was squeezed between a system to the north of it and the southern high.

"North Queensland gets flooding every summer with highways blocked," Mr Anand said.

"But this year its sat in the same spot for the last five to seven days.

"We haven't seen that before."

Falls to between 350-360mm have been recorded in places around Townsville during the past 24 hours with the situation unlikely to ease before Friday into Saturday.

"There is no sign it will relent just yet," he said.

South-easterly winds between 15-20mm tonight would ease before dawn and then increase on Wednesday to 20-30mm from the east, south-east. There's an 80 per cent chance of some rain with falls from 3-10mm possible on a partly-cloudy day with a 28C maximum.

Thursday would also be cloudy with a 29C peak, a 60 per cent chance of some rain and south-easterlies from 15-25km/h.

The situation looks the same leading into Friday and the weekend with scattered showers, partly-cloudy skies, temperatures ranging between 28-30C and, at this stage, only light winds.