Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Blue and yellow smoke’: Surf factory goes up in flames

by Chris McMahon
26th Dec 2019 10:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have rushed to an industrial fire in Burleigh Heads this morning.

The fire at the building, believed to be a surfboard making factory, on Rudman Parade started about 9.10am and has sent smoke spewing into the area.

Fire coming through the roof. Picture: Christine Deck.
Fire coming through the roof. Picture: Christine Deck.


There are reports of flames going through the roof of the factory.

A number of emergency services are on scene, with more on the way.

Christine Deck witnessed the fire and said there was "blue and yellow smoke" coming from the roof of the destroyed building.

Smoke can be seen from some distance away. Picture: Kevin Perrow.
Smoke can be seen from some distance away. Picture: Kevin Perrow.

"People started wearing masks … we were locked up in the car … we didn't smell it until later. It was very strong," she told the Bulletin.

Police have evacuated the area and closed off the roads.

It's understood scientific officers will also be attending to check air quality around the blaze.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

More information to come.

More Stories

Show More
burleigh heads editors picks fire surf board factory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where the Boxing Day bargains are in Bundy today

        premium_icon Where the Boxing Day bargains are in Bundy today

        Business IF YOU’RE looking to snag a Boxing Day deal today, here are a few shops around town opening their doors to the masses and having clearances.

        Miracles from mayhem: Flashback to the 2013 floods

        premium_icon Miracles from mayhem: Flashback to the 2013 floods

        News Looking back on our darkest days and the hope that came from them

        REVEALED: Where Queenslanders are not paying council fines

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where Queenslanders are not paying council fines

        Crime Fine dodgers owe Queensland councils almost $100 million

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        News Keep up with the conversation with our best journalism and rewards