Marnus bamboozles Uzzy
Blown jock strap sparks humiliating end

by Andrew McMurtry
1st Feb 2021 5:20 AM

A blown jock strap derailed the Sydney Thunder's Big Bash campaign as the hilarious sight of Usman Khawaja stripping down in the middle of Manuka Oval signalled the end of the season for the men in green.

Khawaja opted to take his pants off and expose a pair of bright orange jocks after snapping the strap that holds his protective box in place.

Heat skipper Chris Lynn attempted to goad the opening batsman into continuing by bowling a spinner but Khawaja was determined to keep his "McNuggets" out of harm's way.

"I had a blowout. And then Lynny was getting to me, he is like, 'Spinner's bowling'," Khawaja said on Seven.

"I was like I have to protect my McNuggets, I don't care who is bowling, no way I'm batting without my box. What a stinker.

"You're not supposed to see the dacks, mate, that's the point. Not one of my finer moments, but you've got to do what you've got to do, unfortunately."

 

 

The commentators couldn't believe what they were seeing as Michael Slater criticised Khawaja's lack of colour co-ordination and James Brayshaw added, "I've never seen a cricketer completely derobe on the ground".

Heat player Marnus Labuschagne said: "He gave us a full show."

After switching out the strap, Khawaja appeared to lose focus while playing Labuschagne's lethal leg spin.

The Aussie Test number three dropped a difficult caught and bowled before having Khawaja stumped two balls later as he played over the top of a wrong'un.

"Usman did not seem like he switched on after that break in play," Adam Gilchrist said.

Ricky Ponting said on Seven: "Didn't look like he was quite with it after that break, Khawaja. Even before that dismissal he turned around and was talking to the wicketkeeper. Lost a bit of concentration"

From there it was all downhill for the Thunder as they were dumped out of the competition.

Originally published as Blown jock strap sparks humiliating end

