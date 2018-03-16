Bloss and Thelma to marry after 30-year wait

LOVING COUPLE: Bloss and Thelma Allsopp-Marsland are getting married today after 30 years together.

THE day Bloss and Thelma Allsopp-Marsland met, they knew it was going to be something special.

The same-sex couple said they had endured more than 30 painstakingly long years waiting to have their partnership legally recognised in Australia and on Saturday the momentous occasion was finally happening.

"The wedding is going to be a very simple but fun day,” Bloss said.

"It will be held at Sunrise Quarter Horse Stud at Cordalba with a simple ceremony and then a barbecue.

"We have people coming from Victoria and NSW - people we haven't seen for 30 years plus lots of locals who have embraced us when we moved up here.”

The local couple, and many more, are able to be legally wed after marriage laws in Australia were changed late last year.

The legal definition of marriage in the Marriage Act 1961 was altered from being a "union of a man and a woman” to a "union of two people”.

Bloss and Thelma said the law change meant the world to them after decades of knowing they were soul mates.

The couple, who live in Cordalba, said they met in Sydney in the 1980s at a mutual friend's house-warming party.

They said from the moment they started talking they knew their partnership would be a lifelong commitment.

"We were both working as nurses at the time and when we met, we just knew there was something special between us,” Bloss said.

"We sat and we talked. We were still there talking six hours later, which isn't normal for either of us.”

The duo said while their wedding day would be a happy occasion, their relationship had not come without criticism and pessimism.

"We have heard all the negativity from family members who don't believe in our partnership but want to have their two cents' worth,” Bloss said.

"They don't speak to us because they don't except our 'lifestyle'.

"But that is the wrong terminology, it isn't a lifestyle because you don't choose to live like this, you are born like this.”

Bloss said it wasn't just the opinions of others that had created turmoil in their life but also the legalities surrounding their union.

"Thelma got really sick with meningoencephalitis,” she said.

"She was unconscious in ICU for weeks and doctors told me she wasn't going to make it - that was one of the things that was the hardest.”

During that time, Bloss said she was not allowed to make any decisions regarding Thelma while she was in the ICU because Australian laws did not recognise the two as a partnership.

"Even though I had a legal power of attorney document, I was told it wasn't enough and I needed a blood relative to make decisions about Thelma,” she said.

"Luckily her brother, who had always been very supportive of us, came and helped us and acted like a spokesperson for me.”

When same-sex marriage laws passed last year, Bloss said it was one of the most emotional moments of her life.

"I remember we were driving to Bundaberg and the news came on the radio,” she said.

"We pulled over and we both started to sob and hugged one another.”

She said the wedding, which will be officiated by celebrant Julie Green, had been a long time coming.

"Way back in 1986 I proposed to Thelma and I said to her one day we are going to get married and we will be partners for life,” Bloss said.

"Now that is actually happening, we are so emotional.”