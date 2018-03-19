Bloss and Thelma finally able to say official 'I do'

AT LONG LAST: Bloss and Thelma have been together for three decades and were finally able to marry on Saturday.

JUST like the owl toppers on their wedding cake symbolised, Thelma and Bloss Allsopp-Marsland are "two older, wiser and now secure ladies”.

The same-sex couple tied the knot at the weekend with friends and family at a small ceremony at Cordalba.

They told the NewsMail the wedding was "very special” and had given them a sense of security.

"We considered ourselves married for 30 years,” Thelma said.

"But, now if anything was to happen to either of us we have the right to step in with decisions for one another.”

The newlyweds said the day was full of fun, from a rainbow cake with a 3D owl cake topper, which was made especially to signify them (OWL standing for "older, wiser ladies”), to the fairy floss machine and roasts.

When the Cordalba couple's love story was first published by the NewsMail, an outpouring of love, support and appreciation for the pair came flooding in.

"I wish you peace health and happiness forever in your marriage! At last love wins,” Geoff Richardson said.

"Congratulations, so glad you have the same basic rights as all other Australians,” Steve Leese said.

Celebrant Julie Green said the same-sex marriage was the first she had officiated in the Bundaberg region.

"I am very excited and I feel overjoyed for Bloss and Thelma,” she said.

"They are such a fun and quirky couple and they are everything a married couple should be.

"They are very committed to one another and have been through a lot together.”

Ms Green said she felt honoured to be part of their special day on Saturday.

"Finally, after 30 years Bloss and Thelma can formally express their love for each other and be recognised by the law,” she said.