Blooming brilliant World Cup win for Bundy florist

STUDIO STYLE: Bundaberg's Bart Hassam (right) and colleague Carolyn Williamson at their Brisbane work space. contributed

BUNDABERG'S own floral fatale has taken out yet another win, this time in the global field.

Bart Hassam is a world-renowned floral designer, five-time Australian Florist of the Year, Asia Cup winner and international floral design teacher and demonstrator, who can now add World Cup Florist to his list of impressive achievements.

On Monday Mr Hassan was awarded first place in the Floral World Cup held in Philadelphia.

Bart Hassam claims the World Cup win. contributed

Maddie Walsh is a colleague of Mr Hassan at one of his Maison Fleur studios in Brisbane and said they were over the moon for him.

"We are all really proud, as I'm sure you can imagine,” Ms Walsh said.

"It was a very well-deserved win.”

Ms Walsh said Mr Hassan's structured arrangements were his signature style.

"His designs are very detailed and clear,” she said.

DESIGN: Bart Hassam is known for his structured floral arrangements. Tahlia Stehbens

Ms Walsh said Mr Hassan arrived in Philadelphia about 10 days ago in preparation of the event and was now taking a much-needed holiday for about two weeks before returning to Brisbane.

Tahlia Stehbens