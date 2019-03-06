Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STUDIO STYLE: Bundaberg's Bart Hassam (right) and colleague Carolyn Williamson at their Brisbane work space.
STUDIO STYLE: Bundaberg's Bart Hassam (right) and colleague Carolyn Williamson at their Brisbane work space. contributed
News

Blooming brilliant World Cup win for Bundy florist

Tahlia Stehbens
by
6th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG'S own floral fatale has taken out yet another win, this time in the global field.

Bart Hassam is a world-renowned floral designer, five-time Australian Florist of the Year, Asia Cup winner and international floral design teacher and demonstrator, who can now add World Cup Florist to his list of impressive achievements.

On Monday Mr Hassan was awarded first place in the Floral World Cup held in Philadelphia.

Bart Hassam claims the World Cup win.
Bart Hassam claims the World Cup win. contributed

Maddie Walsh is a colleague of Mr Hassan at one of his Maison Fleur studios in Brisbane and said they were over the moon for him.

"We are all really proud, as I'm sure you can imagine,” Ms Walsh said.

"It was a very well-deserved win.”

Ms Walsh said Mr Hassan's structured arrangements were his signature style.

"His designs are very detailed and clear,” she said.

DESIGN: Bart Hassam is known for his structured floral arrangements.
DESIGN: Bart Hassam is known for his structured floral arrangements. Tahlia Stehbens

Ms Walsh said Mr Hassan arrived in Philadelphia about 10 days ago in preparation of the event and was now taking a much-needed holiday for about two weeks before returning to Brisbane.

Tahlia Stehbens

bart hassam bundaberg floral world cup floristry philadelphia
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Smoke shop owner charged after store raid

    premium_icon Smoke shop owner charged after store raid

    Crime A BUNDABERG store has been raided during a Queensland Health and Bundaberg police operation, resulting in drugs charges against the shop's owner.

    Convicted rapist's cruel taunt to cop after assault

    premium_icon Convicted rapist's cruel taunt to cop after assault

    News Violent criminal cops 10 months for police spit attack

    • 6th Mar 2019 5:05 AM
    Ohana Winery adds strawberry port to mix

    premium_icon Ohana Winery adds strawberry port to mix

    Business Bundy business expands range

    • 6th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Tooth decay big issue for Bundy

    premium_icon Tooth decay big issue for Bundy

    Health Debate on who should foot the bill for fluoride

    • 6th Mar 2019 5:00 AM