Bloody boxer kisses reporter on mouth

The last man to be knocked out by Wladimir Klitschko has raised eyebrows by forcefully kissing a reporter after a post-fight interview.

Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev remained near the top of the heavyweight rankings by knocking out Romania's Bogdan Dinu in California on the weekend, improving his record to 27-1 with the only defeat a knockout loss to Klitschko in 2014.

Since then the 37-year-old has claimed the scalps of Dereck Chisora, Samuel Peter, Kevin Johnson and Hughie Fury - but his latest victim is reporter Jenny SuShe.

SuShe was covering the fight for Vegas Sports Daily and took part in two quite awkward interviews with Pulev that were posted to social media.

The second one, completed with Pulev backstage as blood still dripped from a cut above his left eye, finished in bizarre fashion.

After being asked if he deserved the next shot at lineal champion Tyson Fury, Pulev said "yes" before grabbing SuShe by the chin and planting a wet one.

SuShe told news.com.au the moment was "(a little) embarrassing" and "strange".

Pulev faced some nervous moments against Dinu, whose most recent outing was a defeat against upcoming Anthony Joshua opponent Jarrell Miller.

Dinu landed two heavy right hands to bust Pulev open in the fourth round and create a busy night for his cut man.

But Pulev rallied and started unloading heavy shots in the seventh round. He was penalised one point for a shot to the back of Dinu's head but the damage was done and he knocked his opponent down twice more to finish the job.