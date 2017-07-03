'Bloody big send off' for girl with terminal cancer

SUMMER SURF GIRL: Gemma Henricksen has been diagnosed with a rare form of melanoma.

LIFE can change at the drop of a hat.

Bundaberg woman Gemma Henricksen's life turned upside down in April when she was told she had a very rare form of melanoma.

One moment she thought she was fit and healthy; the next she was dying from cancer.

Family and friends of the 24-year-old want to make the best of the time she had left and set up a GoFundMe page on Saturday.

But they didn't expect such a swift and overwhelming response from the community.

"Ideally we'd love to say 'adios cancer' but since that option is off the table, we are going to give her a bloody big send off," the page's creators wrote.

"For those of you who know her, she's also infected with the travel bug - turns out there's no cure for that either."

The page was launched to help Miss Henricksen travel while she still can, and within hours the total of $10,000 was reached.

But the support for the girl with the infectious smile and big spirit did not stop.

In just two days the page has raised almost $20,000 .

GENEROUS: Gemma Henricksen raised more than $17,000 as last year's Bundaberg Summer Surf Girl.

During a trip to the doctors for what she thought was a food allergy, Miss Henricksen found out she had two tumours growing in her bowel and it had spread to her liver and lungs.

There is no treatment available for her stage four cancer.

Miss Henricksen isn't new to fundraising - it's just that she is normally the one doing it for others.

She was the this year's Bundaberg Summer Surf Girl entrant and raised $17,650 for the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club.

Now, donations for Miss Henricksen herself are coming from near and far with messages of support including "keep fighting" and "we know how brave, beautiful and strong you are".

Click here to donate and help "give her a bloody big send off".

SURF GIRL: Gemma Henricksen with lifeguard Ben Davis and SLSQ spokesperson Jamie Findlay at Nielson Park Beach. Mike Knott BUN160916LIFESAVING4

