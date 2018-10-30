Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man walks into bar covered in blood and high on drugs.
Man walks into bar covered in blood and high on drugs. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Bloodied, drug-addled man terrifies bar staff

Chloe Lyons
by
30th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HIGH on drugs and covered in blood, Ryan Michael Barker stormed into the Alexandra Headland Surf Club with a knife in his pocket.

Terrified staff called the police and during Barker's arrest he placed a serrated knife on a table.

Barker pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to possessing a knife in a public place over the October 8 incident.

The court heard Barker had a history of violent offences and had finished an imprisonment order months earlier.

He was fined $600.

crime drugs fine maroochydore magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Judge fines local business $80,000 for underpaying staff

    premium_icon Judge fines local business $80,000 for underpaying staff

    Crime A BUNDABERG transport company has been fined $80,000 after underpaying one of its employees more than $11,000 over nine months.

    • 30th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Woman sends 13,000 texts, makes 20 calls a day to ex

    premium_icon Woman sends 13,000 texts, makes 20 calls a day to ex

    Crime Name calling and begging for sex just some examples of texts

    • 30th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: Plans for new $75M solar farm to deliver jobs

    premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for new $75M solar farm to deliver jobs

    Business Commercial scale 42MW solar facility proposed for Childers Rd

    • 30th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    OPINION: Not convinced Uber is all it's cracked up to be

    premium_icon OPINION: Not convinced Uber is all it's cracked up to be

    Opinion Fare's not fair for taxi drivers

    • 30th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners