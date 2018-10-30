Bloodied, drug-addled man terrifies bar staff

Man walks into bar covered in blood and high on drugs.

Man walks into bar covered in blood and high on drugs. Kevin Farmer

HIGH on drugs and covered in blood, Ryan Michael Barker stormed into the Alexandra Headland Surf Club with a knife in his pocket.

Terrified staff called the police and during Barker's arrest he placed a serrated knife on a table.

Barker pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to possessing a knife in a public place over the October 8 incident.

The court heard Barker had a history of violent offences and had finished an imprisonment order months earlier.

He was fined $600.