Blood suckers ramping it up in Bundy

BUNDABERG residents have taken to slapping themselves silly after the rains have brought in what seems to be a plague of mosquitoes.

The community took to social media venting about the blood sucking problem, asking for remedies and ways to control them.

The NewsMail revealed in July there had been 1830 mozzie-borne virus infections reported in the first seven months of the year, compared to 2462 for the whole of 2016 in Queensland.

Bundaberg Regional Council has a community education program to help reduce mozzie breeding situations and it treats waterways.

Mozzies can live and breed in containers holding water around your house and yard while others are found in salt marshes or freshwater pools in the natural environment.

Some types of mosquitoes can spread disease to humans and animals while others are just a nuisance.

The most common mosquito-borne diseases in Queensland are due to Ross River and Barmah Forest viruses.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said recent record rainfall across the Bundaberg region had naturally lead to increased mosquito numbers.

"Pooled water or water caught in pot plants, unused containers or any item capable of retaining water and warm temperatures create ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes,” she said.

"Soils have reached saturation level and this has resulted in more water than usual ponding in locations across the region.

There are a number of tips to help stop mosquito breeding which include removing any still water from around homes and businesses.

The council advise to check playground equipment, rainwater tanks, and plastic tarps along with roof gutters as these may harbour the tiny pests.

"Council will continue its larval treatment program in a number of identified high infestation areas to assist in reducing further increase to mosquito numbers,” she said.

"Council is not authorised or funded to undertake control programs in State Government parks and natural areas without approval.”

For more details visit http://bit.ly/2xvFZ98.