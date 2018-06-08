Blood sport: RSPCA takes on region's cockfighting link

BLOOD SPORT LINK: Game fowl confiscated from the property of a Kilkivan businessman and prize winning poultry exhibitor.

KILKIVAN butcher Luke Ronald King falsely denied having cock fighting equipment in his possession, when raided by the RSPCA on July 19 last year, the RSPCA said.

But he did say he had been "kicked out" of the Beaudesert Poultry Club on suspicion of being involved in cockfighting," a spokeswoman said.

King, who was fined after pleading guilty to cock fighting equipment in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday, could not be contacted for comment at his business or via his solicitor.

Luke King Contributed

The RSPCA spokeswoman said King's butchery was raided July 19 last year under a search warrant, as part of a state wide operation involving current and past member of the Oxford Game Fowl Breeders Association.

The association on its website denies any involvement with cockfighting and says its references to the sport are for historical interest only.

"Please note," the website says, "this website does not promote or encourage cockfighting, which is illegal in many countries.

"Any mention of the ancient sport on the site is in historical context only."

The RSPCA said King was a member of the association and "information had been received specifically relating to him, and this information was confirmed during subsequent investigations by RSPCA inspectors.

"Prior to the search commencing the defendant was cautioned and when questioned he stated he did not have any cock fighting spurs in his possession," a statement from the RSPCA said.

SEIZED: The following products including prohibited spurs (which are attached to cock birds during fights) were seized from raided properties. Contributed

"He further denied any involvement in cockfighting activities and denied he had ever attended a cock fight.

"The defendant said he did have in his possession an old book relating to cockfighting which he had kept due to an interest in the history of the birds.

"The defendant said he had approximately 40 cock birds on the premises, but they were for show purposes only and had never been used to spar or fight."

During conversations with the inspectors during the search, King said he had been involved in poultry shows for about nine years."

But, the RSPCA "Statement of Facts," made available to The Gympie Times, said King had asked, during the search if he could contact his butcher shop.

Luke King from Kilkivan Meats with an award for Awesome Beef Jerky in the annual Mr Chilli competition. Contributed

"Inspectors overheard the defendant asking someone to move a package that was on his desk. When asked about this, the defendant said he had been referring to a meat delivery but was unable to provide specific details."

At the butcher shop in Kilkivan, inspectors found a package, containing a wooden box with 15 pairs of spurs, "all with sharpened and fixed rowels.

"There was also some twine, tape, files, six $50 notes and a notebook containing notes that appeared to be recording the outcomes of a cock fight.

"When asked about the words on the notebook, the defenandt initially sated that the words 'bit fat but won' were in reference to the showing of birds.

"When questioned further about the words 'fought well very forward dead' and 'dead no cut' the defendant stated he did not know what the words meant, did not know who the notebook belonged to and did not know whose writing it was."

The RSPCA statement said inspectors located "61 cock birds and 44 hens.

Cock fighting paraphernalia found at Luke King's property rspca

"Most of the cock birds were tethered to A Frame shelters, All birds were in good condition."

Also located were four sparring mitts or spur caps, numerous cock fighting books, documents, photographs, newsletters and magazines.

A toolbox contained ointment, rag, toothbrush, nailbrush, zip ties and a file, which appeared to be tools for showing birds.

There was also "a large amount of antibiotics in tablet form for birds."

All birds were surrendered to the RSPCA and, according to information presented to the court, all were euthanized by the RSPCA.