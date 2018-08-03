Menu
Matthew Deans
'Blood pouring' after man bashed with torch

Frances Klein
3rd Aug 2018 7:37 AM

A 50 year old man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly bashed on the head with a torch last night at Gunalda.

An emergency call made to police after 9.30pm described the man as having "blood pouring from the head" and the offender still on scene, a Gympie police spokesman said.

A Queensland ambulance spokeswoman could not give information on how serious the head wound was but confirmed a man was initially taken to the Gympie Hospital.

There have been no assault complaints made to police so far, a Queensland police spokeswoman said.

More information as it comes to hand.

