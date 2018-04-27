'Blood on the walls': Cheating fears trigger bipolar dad

VIOLENT ATTACK: Police called to the couple's home in March found a mess of broken glass, a chest of drawers knocked over and blood on the walls.

A HUSBAND who was convinced his wife of two years cheated on him has been sentenced to three months in prison after he violently assaulted her and her 16-year-old son.

The 36-year-old father of two, who cannot be named for victim identification purposes, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to the contravention of a domestic violence order.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin was told the former carpenter and labourer had already spent 56 days in pre-sentence custody.

She said the defendent's four pages of criminal history were splashed with a significant number of DV offences against various different people.

The first of the violent breaches was committed in 2006, with the most recent happening just over five years ago, in 2013.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said that, on March 1, police officers were called to the defendant and his wife's home to find a mess of broken glass, a chest of drawers knocked over and blood on the walls.

The court heard the pair had both drunk substantial amounts of alcohol when they began arguing over mutual allegations of cheating.

Sen Const Blunt said the woman had refused to let her husband into their bedroom, where their toddler was asleep at the time.

He said the enraged man threw household items and pushed the mother of four on to the floor, causing minor injuries.

Seeing this, the woman's teenage son came between the couple.

The defendant grabbed the boy's neck and punched him.

Sen Const Blunt said the teen later told police the man had tried to hit his mum and said he "Should've kicked her in the skull and killed her".

After going outside, the man was locked out of the home, prompting him to kick the door in.

Once on scene, police were told by the man that the woman was cheating on him.

Sen Const Blunt told the court the defendant said: "She's in there with another d**k in her".

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said his client had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder which, coupled with heavy drinking on the night of the offence, was a contributing factor to the violent outburst.

He said the man now realised he needed to engage with a psychiatrist to address his anger but said he had attended an anger management class in the past.

Mr Maloy said the man's threat to kill the mother of his two children was only made out of frustration and that he was prepared to undergo rehab and change his habitual behaviours.

The man was sentenced to three months imprisonment followed by a two-year probation period.

Ms Merrin told the man he was lucky the DVO breach had not happened within five years of his most recent conviction, as the maximum penalty would have increased from three to five years.