Blood of the bikies: Inside brutal assault on gang invasion

Dangerous and violent operations from some of Australia's most notorious bikie gangs are being torn apart by a police taskforce, which has uncovered major drug and kidnapping rings in southeast Queensland.

Operations from Taskforce Maxima, part of the Organised Crime Gangs Group, has already resulted in more than 200kg of drugs being seized as well as 28 weapons and almost $800,000 in cash this year alone.

This follows raids on properties from affluent Brisbane suburbs, like Chandler, as well as Sunnybank and Logan, which have busted operations with links to outlaw motorcycle gangs the Comancheros, The Mongrel Mob and Finks.

Queensland Police have made 135 arrests on 340 charges as part of Taskforce Maxima and the OCGG since April.

Alleged members of the Mongrel Mob have been charged after raids from Taskforce Maxima in recent months. Picture: QLD Police

These arrests, included police charging several Lone Wolf Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members and associates as part of a major investigation into an alleged violent robbery and kidnapping of a man and woman at Ipswich in October last year.

Police charged a man, allegedly associated with the Mongrel Mob bikie gang, with firearm and drug offences after executing a search warrant at a Logan last month.

As part of their co-ordinated operations with district police, officers from the OCGG and Taskforce Maxima help police licensed premises and undertake policing functions, including patrols and vehicle inspections, of events associated with bikie gangs.

Detective Acting Superintendent Craig McGrath from the OCGG said Queensland Police does not tolerate organised criminal activity in any form, including from outlaw motorcycle gangs.

More than $40,000 cash seized from Gold Coast address as people charged over alleged Ipswich kidnapping. Picture: QLD Police

"We will not allow criminal organisations hide behind the facade of social gatherings in an effort to escape our scrutiny," he said.

"We are continuing to invest significant resources in combating OMCGs and we remain committed to disrupting any form of gang activity at every opportunity.

Finks motorcycle gang gear, drugs and weapons found during search of Logan home in May after a search from Taskforce Maxima officers. Picture: QLD Police

"So I want to make it quite clear if you are a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang, we will be unrelenting in bringing you to justice."

On top of their progress in southeast Queensland, Taskforce Maxima has also deployed officers to Central and North Queensland on 10 occasions in 2019, charging 268 people with 852 charges.

