Blood donations needed

GIVE BLOOD: Linda Lester and her daughter Tina Wessel have a combined total of 209 donations. Registered nurse Lisa Charlesworth assists with Tina's fifty ninth donation. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

THE Bundaberg Blood Donor Centre is calling or donations.

There are still over 120 appointments available over the next 3 weeks, for either whole blood or plasma donations.

The centre is calling on people who do not have a donation appointment to please try and make one as soon as they are able at Bundaberg Blood Donor Centre, on the grounds of the Base Hospital.

According to the centre it's important to have steady flow of donations rather than peaks and troughs. Anyone thinking of donating can call 13 14 95 or visit www.donateblood.com.au.