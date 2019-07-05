Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Agnes Water is on the map in the first global FIBREE report
Agnes Water is on the map in the first global FIBREE report Matt Taylor GLA250519STOCK
News

CQ town takes a lead in blockchain for real estate

Jessica Perkins
by
5th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AGNES Water is one of two locations in Australia pioneering the discussion around blockchain and real estate.

Blockchain technology aims to benefit property buyers and sellers with property sales records and reduced third-party fees.

The International Foundation for Blockchain and Real Estate Expertise released its first annual global report this year.

It collated information from 55 regional chairs into a global view on the status and latest developments of blockchain in real estate.

The second Australian FIBREE chapter is in Melbourne.

Blockchain is being used in many countries.

Queensland chairman Gordon Christian said there was "massive opportunity" in the real estate industry with the adoption of blockchain technology.

"I think there is a whole new economy here and the Gladstone Region is well positioned - we're looking for jobs, we're looking for innovation," Mr Christian said.

"I have no doubt that in the near future real estate companies in CQ will have the opportunity to utilise blockchain technologies in their businesses.

"There are opportunities here, you just need to dive in."

agnes water blockchain blockchain real estate
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Students evacuated in Bargara Hotel blaze

    premium_icon Students evacuated in Bargara Hotel blaze

    News Emergency crews are investigating the circumstances behind a hotel fire early this morning, where students and teachers from as a far as Brisbane were residing.

    Ebay plant smuggler risks local farming industry

    premium_icon Ebay plant smuggler risks local farming industry

    Crime Court heard woman imported diseased plants into Australia

    How petition changed Bundy's GP system

    premium_icon How petition changed Bundy's GP system

    Health Family Practice Medical Centre aims to recruit GPs in Bundaberg