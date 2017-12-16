Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Blockchain on its way to save on power bills

Project Brainstorm's CEO Luciano Giangiordano, Dr Karl Kruszelnicki and business development director Rob Swales.
Project Brainstorm's CEO Luciano Giangiordano, Dr Karl Kruszelnicki and business development director Rob Swales. Contributed

PEER-to-peer energy trading could be the answer to high power bills and give consumers control to buy and sell energy to and from their neighbours.

Blockchain energy sharing initiatives are set to transform the power landscape, according to Project Brainstorm chief executive Luciano Giangiordano, who has teamed up with Perth-based blockchain startup Power Ledger.

Power Ledger's blockchain software, which is based on the technology behind Bitcoin, allows households to trade excess solar power.

"The blockchain has an algorithm that is able to measure, in five-second increments, how much power is being generated and where it's being consumed,” Mr Giangiordano said.

"If you've got solar on your roof and your neighbour doesn't have it on their roof, you can sell your solar power to your neighbour without having to go through a third party.

"It leads to savings that are usually given to the energy providers, that are captured and shared among people within that Power Ledger blockchain.”

Mr Giangiordano said he had approached Bundaberg Regional Council about the blockchain.

"They already have solar on various buildings now,” he said.

"At the moment, they are using and generating it on-site only.

"Whereas with Power Ledger if they need power at one site, and they have access at another, they can just transfer that over.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said by engaging in clean energy, the council was leading the way.

"We have invested significantly in major solar projects including Rubyanna, the Bundaberg Multiplex, three of our wastewater facilities and at the Bundaberg Airport,” he said.

Topics:  blockchain business electricity bill power

Bundaberg News Mail
WATCH: Truck engulfed by flames on Bruce Hwy

WATCH: Truck engulfed by flames on Bruce Hwy

The fire has since been extinguished and the highway has been reopened to traffic.

Safety is number one issue at Round Hill Creek

A stricken yacht at Round Hill Creek.

'With the boating public going out, it is always a concern': VMR

Pollies call for Round Hill Creek fix

Resuce attempts for the ill-fated Dianne were hampered because of access issues.

'I'll start a crowd funding campaign': Bennett wants the job done

Pitt may nab promotion in federal Cabinet reshuffle

NEW JOB? Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt could be getting a promotion soon.

PM reportedly wants another Queensland in Cabinet

Local Partners