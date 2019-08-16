Menu
Land clearing and surveying is underway at Adani's Carmichael Mine site after last week's green light came through for the mega mine.
Land clearing and surveying is underway at Adani's Carmichael Mine site after last week's green light came through for the mega mine.
BLOCKADE: Adani construction site under fire again

Ashley Pillhofer
by
16th Aug 2019 8:46 AM
ANTI-Adani protesters are again blockading in Central Queensland, about 180 km from Clermont.

The protest comes after two activists from southern Queensland and New South Wales were charged for allegedly suspending themselves from poles for more than nine hours at the mine site earlier this month. 

A statement from Adani said about 20 protesters arrived at its rail construction site this morning and were "illegally attempting to stop workers from safely conducting approved construction works on the rail line".

Despite the blockade, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed construction had not stopped.

"Everyone has the right to their opinions however there are legal and safe methods of expressing them," a company statement said.

A post on the Frontline Action on Coal Facebook claimed a Stanthorpe woman attached herself to a drill rig by the Gregory Highway about 6.30am.

READ MORE: LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the party would introduce "tough new laws" targeting trespassing protesters if it was elected next year.

"Adani is currently clearing trees for the construction of its Carmichael mine, which would produce 4.7 billion tonnes of greenhouse emissions over its lifetime. The mine has been the subject of mass protests for five years, and this is the fourth civil disobedience action against it in the last week and a half," the post said.

Queensland Police Service have been notified and are responding.

