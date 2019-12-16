Block star disputes key fact in Tinder assault claim

Former reality TV star and Penthouse cover model Suzi Taylor will contest claims she held a man she met on Tinder against his will, forcing him to hand over cash.

FORMER reality TV contestant and 1990s Penthouse cover girl Suzi Taylor is contesting her alleged Tinder-date's version of events and claiming he isn't credible, a court has heard.

Taylor's barrister Michael Bonasia this morning told Ms Taylor's successful bail hearing in the Supreme Court in Brisbane that his client was not using the social media application Tinder in October when she is alleged to have held a man against his will, and she would refute the "version of events" he told to police.

Suzi Taylor has been charged with deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and extortion. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Justice Debra Mullins this morning ordered Ms Taylor was eligible to be freed on bail on charges related to her allegedly holding a man against his will and forcing him to hand over money on October 30.

The 49-year-old former The Block contestant and her male co-accused, Ali Ebrahimi, are alleged to have attacked the 33-year-old at Taylor's New Farm home, forcing him to make an online transaction before taking his bank card and withdrawing money.

Ebrahimi and Taylor, aka Suellen Jan Taylor, have been charged with deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and extortion.

An earlier unsuccessful bail application in the Brisbane Magistrate's Court last month heard that police allege Ebrahimi began kicking and punching the man in the face before Taylor allegedly yelled: "Give me my money, give me my money".

Prosecutor Rebecca Guppy-Coles told today's hearing that Taylor was alleged to have committed the crime "only two days after" she was granted watch-house bail on other charges.

The other charges were burglary, receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The court heard today that Taylor would live with a female relative as part of her bail conditions.

She is due back in court on February 5.