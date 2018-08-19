Blitz sends Gympie to the AFL Wide Bay decider

Jack Cross of the Gympie Cats and Christopher Wicks of Hervey Bay in a marking contest.

Jack Cross of the Gympie Cats and Christopher Wicks of Hervey Bay in a marking contest. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: Just when Hervey Bay Bombers coach Darren Hunter thought his side was ready to dominate the AFL Wide Bay finals they fell into a slump.

The Bombers won the minor premiership with a slew of attacking records, but while they topped several statistical categories you can't quantify the mental aspects of the game.

In Saturday's qualifying final against Gympie Cats, the Bombers inexplicably switched off in the second quarter, which allowed the AFL Wide Bay newcomers to run rampant.

The Cats kicked six goals to establish a 42-point half-time lead, and while the Bombers challenged until the final siren, it was simply too much to overcome.

"They're a good side, you can't afford to give them a head start,” Hunter said.

The Bombers will now take on Bay Power for a place in the AFL Wide Bay decider, and a loss would hurt Hervey Bay supportes like no other: the winner faces Gympie in the grand final at Norm McLean Oval, the home of the Bombers, on September 1.