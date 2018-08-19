Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack Cross of the Gympie Cats and Christopher Wicks of Hervey Bay in a marking contest.
Jack Cross of the Gympie Cats and Christopher Wicks of Hervey Bay in a marking contest. Brian Cassidy
AFL

Blitz sends Gympie to the AFL Wide Bay decider

Matthew McInerney
by
19th Aug 2018 7:38 PM

AUSSIE RULES: Just when Hervey Bay Bombers coach Darren Hunter thought his side was ready to dominate the AFL Wide Bay finals they fell into a slump.

The Bombers won the minor premiership with a slew of attacking records, but while they topped several statistical categories you can't quantify the mental aspects of the game.

In Saturday's qualifying final against Gympie Cats, the Bombers inexplicably switched off in the second quarter, which allowed the AFL Wide Bay newcomers to run rampant.

The Cats kicked six goals to establish a 42-point half-time lead, and while the Bombers challenged until the final siren, it was simply too much to overcome.

"They're a good side, you can't afford to give them a head start,” Hunter said.

The Bombers will now take on Bay Power for a place in the AFL Wide Bay decider, and a loss would hurt Hervey Bay supportes like no other: the winner faces Gympie in the grand final at Norm McLean Oval, the home of the Bombers, on September 1.

afl wide bay aussie rules fcsport gympie cats hervey bay bombers
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: GPC remains tight-lipped on Zussino's role

    UPDATE: GPC remains tight-lipped on Zussino's role

    News A complaint about the running of the organisation was referred to Queensland's crime watchdog on Friday.

    'Girl On Fire' swoops in to see Bundy's chicken whisperer

    premium_icon 'Girl On Fire' swoops in to see Bundy's chicken whisperer

    News EVERY girl has a spark inside, including stunt artist Ky Furneaux

    Mercury to drop with chilly mornings on the way

    premium_icon Mercury to drop with chilly mornings on the way

    Weather A dry air mass has swept across the state

    Local Partners