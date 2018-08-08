BLING WITH SWIM: Swimmers dominate at national school titles

SWAG OF MEDALS: Fairymead swimmers Jordan Smith, Indie Bland, Jaime Krueger, Dehan Pretorius and Connor Simms all won medals at the recent School Sports Australia swimming titles in Hobart.

SWIMMING: Fairymead's Dehan Pretorius will have to add another medal rack in his bedroom after dominating at the national school sport swimming titles.

The talented junior won six gold, one silver and one bronze in the multi class 10-12 boys at the event in Hobart, cleaning up in the pool.

Pretorius competes in the disability class after he was diagnosed with at the age of 7 with spindle cell sarcoma in his shoulder.

He showed his talent by winning four individual events - 100m freestyle, 200m individual medley, 50m backstroke and 100m breastroke, before winning two gold in relays.

"I think I got a personal best in every event,” he said.

"I just swam really well, my butterfly was the hardest of the lot but I pushed through that.”

Pretorius said the Hobart event wasn't the most success he's had at a major event.

He once won eight gold medals at a state titles.

The 11-year-old will now trade his swimmers for athletics equipment as he prepares for the start of that season.

Fellow Fairymead swimmer Indi Bland won three silver medals in the relay in the girls 10 and under class in her first national titles.

She also finished seventh in the 50m backstroke, 10th in the 50m freestyle and eighth in 200m medley.

"I was pleased in my improvement in my personal bests,” Bland said.

"I was a bit scared (at my first titles) but I wasn't that scared.”

Bland said she now hoped to train harder for next years titles.

For Jordan Smith and Jaime Krueger the duo will be plenty of that ahead of the state short course titles from August 17-19.

Smith won gold in the 4x50m freestyle relay event in the 15-16-year-old boys and was third individually in the 15-years 100m freestyle.

"I was happy with my 100 but not really happy with the rest,” he said.

"I just raced a bit poorly.”

Krueger said she didn't race well either despite winning five silvers in her 13-14year-old girls age group.

"I didn't swim too well, but I've got to keep in that frame of mind that I won't let it happen again and I can smash them at all at the states,” she said.