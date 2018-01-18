Blind man's attacker walks free from court

A BUNDABERG man who punched a blind man on a street in a violent daylight attack that shocked the community has walked free from court.

Appearing in custody in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Gary Lutz, 63, pleaded guilty to serious unlawful assault of a person who relies on a guide dog.

Lutz also faced a whopping 25 other charges unrelated to the assault on November 17.

Lutz pleaded guilty to all charges.

About 9.30am on November 17 along Woongarra St, Lutz struck 63-year-old Graeme Raines after a trolley incident.

The aggressive assault took morning commuters by surprise.

Defence lawyer Edwina Rowan said Lutz was in a dire financial situation after separating from his fiancee some years ago and owed $50,000 in unpaid council rates for his Bundaberg home.

Magistrate Ross Woodford sentenced Lutz to six months' imprisonment for the assault on Mr Raines.

"I take into account you have served 59 days in pre-sentence custody and by serving that time I will be ordering an immediate release on parole,” he said.

For the two charges each of driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle and three breaches of bail, Lutz was fined a total of $2414.

He was ordered to pay restitution of $450 for a wilful damage charge regarding a broken window on February 24.

All fines were sent to SPER.

Of the remaining charges, which ranged from committing public nuisance to obstructing a police officer, stealing and trespass, Lutz was sentenced to one month imprisonment for each charge, wholly suspended for 12 months.