Blind justice: Woman 'shocked' by doctor's ruling

DISABILITY PARKING: Cheryl and Kevin Callaghan with Member for Bundaberg Dave Batt.

BLIND woman Cheryl Callaghan was left shocked and confused when a Bundaberg doctor refused to sign her application for a disability parking permit.

Now the 69-year-old is putting the issue firmly in the public spotlight.

Mrs Callaghan, who is legally blind, joined Bundaberg MP David Batt today to urge the Queensland Government to change the criteria that stops visually impaired people from obtaining permits.

Mr Batt has written to Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey, pushing for Queensland to come into line with the Australian Capital Territory and News South Wales, where people who are legally blind are able to apply for and obtain permits.

Mrs Callaghan said accessing disability parks would make a huge difference as they were much wider and more accessible.

She spoke about the impact having to get in and out of parks which were a good hike from Bundaberg Hospital, where she has to attend every second day for crucial treatment.

Mr Batt said it was time to go the extra mile to help the vision impaired.

"Mrs Callaghan has had a number of accidents as a result of her blindness, falling over objects such as uneven ground, car park wheel stops, gutters and stairs," Mr Batt says in his letter to the minister.

He said a nationally recognised disability parking permit, with minimum standards, was introduced following a review in 2010.

"The eligibility exclusively focuses on the applicant's ability to walk," Mr Batt said.

"And, as such, people with intellectual, psychiatric, cognitive or sensory impairments are not recognised as having a disability.

"However, under the ADPS, states and territories have the flexibility to provide additional concessions to meet the needs of local permit holders.

"Being able to park in wider designated parking spaces, with closer proximity to their desired location, would make on element of life so much easier for people like Mr and Mrs Callaghan and those with guide dogs."

A response has been sought from Mr Bailey's office.