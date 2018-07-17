Menu
DISABILITY PARKING: Member for Bundaberg David Batt, Shadow Minister for Disabilities and Seniors Dr Christian Rowan and Helen Willet with guide dog Hank. Mike Knott BUN170718BLIND3
Politics

BLIND JUSTICE: Bundy MP's petition for disability parking

by Katie Hall
17th Jul 2018 12:40 PM
MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt is calling for all Queenslanders to sign a petition to enable people living with vision impairments to obtain a Disability Parking Permit.

Currently, people with vision impairments in Queensland are not accepted for disability parking permits - which can have safety implications for both the person and their assistance animals.

Mr Batt hopes the petition will bring Queensland's plans in line with New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, allowing vision impaired citizens to hold a permit.

"I wrote to the Minister for Transport Mark Bailey to see if the current government has plans to come into line with the ACT and NSW, where people who are legally blind are able to apply for and obtain the permits, but he advised me there are no plans in place to make any changes, which is very disappointing,” Mr Batt said.

"I'm calling on Labor's Minister for Disabilities and Minister for Transport to work with Queenslanders with vision impairments and grant them disability parking permits.”

Bundaberg local Helen Willett lives with vision impairments and relies on her assistance dog Hank for her independence. She previously had a permit while living in NSW and said a parking permit is vital for the safety of herself and her assistance dog.

"With a parking permit which allows me to park in a disabled spot, it is much more safe for the dog,” Ms Willett said.

"I have to rely on him to guide me because he is my independence and my freedom, so if anything happens to him, I've had it.

"What's another couple of feet of tarmac?”

LNP shadow minister for Disabilities Dr Christian Rowan said this issue was far too common in Queensland.

"I have spoken to many Queenslanders all across the state who are facing the same problem,” Dr Rowan said.

Mr Batt said the petition was up online.

"Please join me and sign my online petition to make this happen. I want those in not just Bundaberg, but the whole of Queensland to have access to what they need.”

Sign the petition here: https://bit.ly/2Jtd77F

