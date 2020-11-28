‘Blessed’: Hinterland town farewells generous family man

Kenilworth's Alan Beausang is being remembered as a generous family man who loved his rose garden.

Alan Beausang was so well-known for his beautiful roses that people would stop him in the streets to ask for his gardening advice.

At one stage, the 89-year-old Kenilworth man had 160 roses blooming in his and wife of 60 years' Jean's front garden.

The former farmer, fencing contractor and newsagency owner is being remembered as a generous family man with a wonderful sense of humour.

Mr Beausang died earlier this month after living with two rare auto-immune diseases for two years.

Within one month of being diagnosed he had a leg removed as a result of a blood clot.

But Mr Beausang's family said he faced the heartbreaking diagnosis and ongoing treatment with the positivity and humour he was known for.

"Someone would say, 'how are you going' and Dad would reply 'I'm just putting one foot in front of the other'," daughter Tracey Fisher said.

Kenilworth's Alan Beausang was well known for his beautiful rose garden.

Daughter Lena Beausang added, "from day one he astounded hospital staff".

"He just never complained and he always had a positive attitude," Lena said.

Mr Beausang was married to Jean, and three weeks before his death they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

His wife said the secrets to a happy marriage were to have respect "and a bit of give and take".

Ms Fisher said the love and care he put into his own garden inspired others to explore being a green thumb.

Alan and Jean Beausang pictured on their wedding day 60 years ago.

"So many people stopped and talked to him in town, they'd talk to him about the garden and ask for advice," she said.

People passing their home would take photos of the roses, and Mr Beausang would be able to tell them the name of each one and where he got them from.

She said he never sold his roses because he would rather give them away at charity events.

When Lena worked at the Kenilworth Cheese Factory her father volunteered to look after the gardens.

"He did the gardens there voluntarily until it was sold about three years ago and before he got sick," she said.

"He wanted to give us girls the pleasure of having a beautiful garden and so many people would comment on it."

Mr Beausang dedicated much of his life to volunteering and was involved in several community groups.

"Everyone knew if you needed a hand you'd just have to ask Alan Beausang," Lena said.

For 20 years he was the treasurer of the Kenilworth Bowls Club, despite being adamant he would not use a computer.

"He added up numbers in his head and I would try to race him on the calculator and he would still beat me," Lena said.

Mr Beausang was born in Gympie on April 16, 1931, the youngest child of dairy and beef farmers Richard and Lena Beausang.

He was brought up in Conondale, where he lived for 50 years before he moved to Kenilworth.

He is survived by his wife Jean, five children, 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Mrs Beausang and other family members have received many phone calls since his death, from people sharing stories about the loved man.

Family and friends gathered to remember Mr Beausang at his funeral on Friday.

"It's heartwarming to know he's touched so many people," Tracey.

"It's such a big hole that he's left, but we're so blessed to have had so many years with him.

"He always said how lucky he was with his family, and we would tell him how lucky we were to have dad and mum."