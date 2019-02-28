Blenners Transport cleared of wrongdoing after tragic crash

Blenners Transport were cleared by WorkPlace Health and Safety Qld and The NHVR.

INVESTIGATIONS into the tragic deaths of two Blenners Transport drivers in September have cleared the north Queensland business of all "salacious accusations and innuendo" said owner Les Blennerhassett.

Mena Creek man Chris "Kurzy" Kurz, 62, and Wayne Garde, 40, of Kamerunga, died in the horror head-on collision on the Kennedy Highway on September 13, 2018.

Mr Kurz had been driving a refrigerated vehicle that caught fire on impact, while Mr Garde's heavy rigid truck crashed into an embankment. Both men died at the scene.

Rigorous investigations were conducted by WorkPlace Health and Safety Queensland and The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator in all Blenners Transport depots and at levels of employment - from casual forklift operators to executive management.

In a letter to Mr Blennerhassett from NHVR executive director statutory compliance Ray Hassall, he said that "No person has contravened or is contravening a provision of the HVNL in circumstances that make it likely that the contravention will continue or be repeated and there is no recommendation in relation to the issue of an improvement notice."

The NHVR also believed that "no party in the chain of responsibility has failed to take steps reasonably practicable to ensure the safety of the party's transport activities relating to a heavy vehicle."

WorkPlace Health and Safety Queensland inspectors concluded not to proceed with any further action.

The Far North community will farewell Frederick Christopher Kurz, 62, on Friday, September 21, after he died in a horror truck crash on the Kennedy Highway near Mareeba.

Mr Blennerhassett said Blenners Transport has, and always will, operate above the industry requirements in relation to fatigue.

"We lead the industry in many facets of BFM and take our responsibilities on the roads we share with you very seriously," he said.

He said the business would "continue to grieve for the two men for some time" and thanked his team for their cooperation with the authorities at a time "that was difficult for us all".