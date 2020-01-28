Blend rum with real estate offer

A LOCAL real estate agency is giving away a chance to blend your very own drop of Bundaberg Rum.

Ray White are giving property owners the chance to win a unique Bundaberg experience like no other.

The lucky competition winner will visit the Bundaberg Rum factory, where they will be guided by two experts in a hour-long tasting.

A selection of premium and matured port, sherry, whiskey and bourbon will be available to taste straight from the barrel.

After selecting their preferred flavours, the winner will be taught the art of blending, where they will pour their very own rum, from barrel to bottle.

As a momentum, the lucky winner will leave with two 700ml bottles of the blend, with personalised labels.

To enter and go into the draw to win, Ray White are asking property owners to simply register their details to obtain a free market appraisal.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/37vXBEH.