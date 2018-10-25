Blaze leaves devastating mark on family

Richard Williams and Sonita-Skye McLean, with 5-year-old Trey Stewart and 16-month-old Isabella Williams, are recovering from a devastating house fire last week.

Richard Williams and Sonita-Skye McLean, with 5-year-old Trey Stewart and 16-month-old Isabella Williams, are recovering from a devastating house fire last week. Mike Richards GLA241018FIRE

RICHARD Williams and Sonita-Skye McLean lost everything but the clothes on their back in a house fire.

But the couple said they have been overwhelmed by the kindness of friends, family and total strangers in their time of need.

The family's house in West Gladstone lit up on Friday.

Ms McLean said many people reached out in support during the days following, with food and goods donated by Woolworths, Big W, the police station and a neighbourhood postal worker who involved her colleagues.

"She had tears in her eyes when she was talking to mum," Ms McLean said.

"It's just amazing how much Gladstone has helped.

"Sometimes we get pretty down, you go to grab something and it's like 'oh, that's right we don't have that thing anymore'.

"(But) I'm so thankful that I've got both my kids still."

Ms McLean said a car full of toys was donated to 16-month-old Isabella Williams and five-year-old Trey Stewart.

Ms McLean said the fire started accidentally when her son Trey found a jet lighter while his parents and baby sister slept.

"We had that conversation that if you touch (a lighter) again, your family could die," she said.

"Every time we hear the click of a lighter now we gasp."

Ms McLean said Trey woke the couple immediately, after which they all escaped and found refuge with a neighbour.

"My first thought was to get the kids out," Mr Williams said.

"I'd been in a house fire before so when I saw it I just panicked.

"It was really smoky and it was really patchy at that stage... once it gets too smoky inside it just knocks you out."

With the first flames starting just before 6am, Ms McLean said "the house was gone" within the hour.

The family moved into the Mellefont St residence provided by Anglicare less than two months ago, after relocating from Brisbane.

"We were so excited, we said we've finally got everything we need," Ms McLean said.

"And then just watching it go in a flash in front of you."

Ms McLean said they would move into another house provided by Anglicare on Wednesday and were still in need of a washing machine, cot and king-sized bed base.

She said people with donations could drop them off at the Salvation Army with a special request or contact Joanne Bendessi Hagerstrom on 0464319539.

Once settled in their new home, Ms McLean said Trey would take part in a fire safety session for children.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services offer free Fight Fire Fascination sessions to people aged 3-17 who have been involved in a concerning fire incident.

The program is offered in Gladstone and interested people can phone their local fire station or visit qfes.qld.gov.au to submit an inquiry.