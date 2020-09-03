Blaze burning on Hogback Range

QFES crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire. Picture: Rodney Stevens/File

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a vegetation fire burning on the eastern side of Hogback Range, west of Gin Gin.

Crews are monitoring and patrolling small, slow moving fires as they become accessible along constructed firebreaks in the vicinity of Emu Creek Road and Penningering Road.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time however nearby residents may be affected by smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.