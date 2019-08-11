Blast that icy wind! BoM on when those gales will stop

WIND blew as fast as 45kms an hour through Bundaberg over the weekend, which would have made it feel colder than what it really was.

Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman Kimba Wong said the average wind speed was about 25km an hour and came from the south-west, which meant it was quite dry with a low level of moisture.

The minimum overnight temperature on Saturday was 7.6 degrees, and would remain as low as 7 degrees in the next few nights.

The forecast was that it would be 22 degrees tomorrow but the maximum would be "slowly creeping up during the week” to reach a maximum 27 degrees next Saturday.

The month's average maximum temperature for Bundaberg was 23.5 degrees.

Ms Wong said chances of rain were "pretty slim” and she would be quite surprised if it happened, but that a small amount of moisture would gather along the coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It's looking pretty dry the next couple of days,” she said.

The wind was likely to become northerly by the end of the week.