Blast from the past at weekend's Antiques Fair

HUNDREDS of tables holding thousands of antiques are on display at the Multiplex for tomorrow's Rum City Antiques and Collectables Fair.

Organiser Allan Lawson said local collectors along with those from Brisbane and the Gold Coast would be attending the fair where everything you see is for sale.

Each with a story of their own, the antiques range from vinyl records to "items you'd see on the Antique Roadshow” with prices ranging from a mere $1 to several thousand.

"This will be our sixth year in Bundaberg and our charity is the LifeFlight service,” he said.

Mr Lawson said they were expecting between 1000 and 1200 people to attend the antiques fair this weekend.

Free entry for children under 14 meant they can experience different aspects of the world's heritage all under one roof, he said.

ANTIQUES: Allan Lawson with a set of brass handled trays from a bank in Edinburgh. Mike Knott BUN210417ANTIQUE3

One of the shallholders is a father and son duo, who own Roundabout Antiques, a business that has been pasted down through the Neilsen family for generations.

The shall has a vast range of century old Moorcroft "firsts” and Australian exclusive pottery for sale.

One of the firsts in their Moorcroft collection with a fine "tube lining”, similar to the way a cake is decorated, was made in 1900 and is valued at $3750.

The Neilsen family established Roundabout Antiques in 1996 in Highfields, Toowoomba, and said that collecting antiques was "in their blood”.

The blast from the past will begin tomorrow from 8am.